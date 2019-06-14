Prosecutors say deal in works for former Youngstown police chief's son in shooting charges Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Prosecutors say charges against a former Youngstown police chief’s son in an apparent road-rage shooting are actually part of an arranged plea deal that will result in a five-year prison sentence.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Jared Hughes Thursday on charges of discharge of a firearm and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the victim and her family signed off on the deal in order to put the incident past them. He said they wanted to expedite the case and sentencing.

Prosecutors say they connected Hughes with the shooting of Kailie Weimer. Weimer, who was 18 at the time, was hit in the thigh by a bullet while driving on Interstate 680 in March 2018.

She told investigators that before the shooting, a driver was following her and making profane gestures toward her.

Jared Hughes is the son of former Youngstown Police Chief Jimmy Hughes.