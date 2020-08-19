Prosecutors say Austintown robbery suspect violated bond terms from prior offense

Wilkerson, 51, had pleaded guilty to a gun charge just five days before he was arrested Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A robbery suspect who was arrested early Tuesday by Austintown police is awaiting sentencing on a weapons charge.

Papers filed Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said Irving Wilkerson, 51, had pleaded guilty just five days before he was arrested Tuesday to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Wilkerson was free on $12,500 bond pending sentencing Sept. 5. Prosecutors asked Wednesday that the bond be revoked because of his recent arrest.

Wilkerson was arrested on Interstate 680 south about 4:50 a.m. Tuesday after Austintown police chased a van he was driving that witnesses said was involved in a robbery at a Seventy Six Drive store.

Two others in the van managed to elude police after the van crashed into a bridge barrier, the motion said.

The weapons case was bound over last September from Youngstown Municipal Court on a charge filed by city police. Details of the charge were not immediately available.

Court records show attorneys in the case were recommending a sentence of six months in the Mahoning County Jail.

Should Wilkerson be found to have violated the terms of his bond, prosecutors are no longer bound by any sentencing recommendation. He could receive a maximum four-year sentence.