YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors today filed a motion in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court opposing a request by a woman who was sentenced to a year in prison last month for a fatal wrong-way accident to be released early from prison.

The motion in opposition comes a day after the attorney for Jayce Klink, 24, filed a motion before Judge Anthony Donofrio to be released early from the one-year sentence she received April 5 on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Klink pleaded guilty to the charges in January for a Dec. 2, 2020. wrong way accident on Interstate 680 that took the life of Tiara Whatley and injured her sister Sharenda Whatley.

Klink served 35 days in the county jail before being sent to prison Wednesday. According to her motion, a person serving a prison sentence of less than two years can apply for early release the day after they are sent to a state prison.

Prosecutors opposed the motion, saying in their filing today that Klink should not be released early because she was driving recklessly and caused an accident that took someone’s life and badly injured another person.

Klink’s motion said that prosecutors took no position on early release when she was sentenced. It said that she has no prior criminal record and that she is extremely remorseful for the accident and accepted responsibility by pleading guilty.

Her motion also said that she has a young child she needs to care for and her time in jail has made her realize the wrongness of her actions.