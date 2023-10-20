Editor’s note: This report has been updated to correct the name of the victim.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors this week said they oppose the early release of a man who was sentenced to prison for a murder he committed in 2013 when he was 15.

Nurse in Boardman charged with patient abuse: report Nurse in Boardman charged with patient abuse: report

Damarrea Harris, 26, of Youngstown, filed the motion Sept. 19 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Sweeney. He is serving a prison sentence of 20 years after pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors filed a brief response Wednesday opposing the motion.

Harris filed the motion while acting as his own attorney.

Harris pleaded guilty in November 2013 while still a juvenile for the murder of David Perkins, 23, of Niles. Perkins’ body was found Oct. 29, 2013, behind a vacant home in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue. Police believe he was killed in a robbery.

Perkins had a gunshot wound to the back when he was found. His car was found the next day on East High Avenue.

Harris was arrested a few days after Perkins’ body was found. He was charged as a juvenile and entered into a plea agreement before his case was bound over to common pleas court, calling for him to serve 20 years in prison.