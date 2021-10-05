Prosecutors oppose early release for man who beat girlfriend’s son

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Tuesday filed a motion in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court opposing the early release from prison of a man who pleaded guilty to beating the son of his girlfriend.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews told Judge John Durkin the motion should be denied because Justin Clark admitted to violently beating the boy.

Clark also has two prior domestic violence convictions.

“This is not his first incident,” Andrews wrote.

Clark filed a similar motion in June which was denied by Judge Durkin. He filed his latest request last week. Both times he filed them without an attorney.

Clark was sentenced to three years in prison in April 2019 after he pleaded guilty to a third degree felony charge of child endangering.

Andrews wrote that Clark admitted kicking the child in the face and punching him in the stomach, as well as beating him with a belt.

The boy suffered a broken nose and broken ribs during the beatings, Andrews wrote.

The three year sentence Clark is serving is the maximum sentence for a third degree felony.