Prosecutors enter phone evidence in hotel stabbing murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday, prosecutors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court entered into evidence texts between a man accused of killing his estranged wife at a Coitsville hotel and the victim.

Rydarowicz, 50, is accused of the June 22, 2019, stabbing death of Katherine Rydarowicz, 42, at a U.S. 422 hotel in Coitsville. He faces charges of murder, aggravated murder and domestic violence. Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case.

It took about 90 minutes for an analyst from the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation to read a series of texts from June of 2019 into the record under questioning from Assistant Prosecutor Catilyn Andrews.

Defense attorney John Juhasz objected to each text as it was read into the record, first when Andrews asked who was either receiving the message or sending it and for the content of the message. Judge Donofrio overruled each objection.

The texts, including some from right before the stabbing, show the couple arguing, with Francis Rydarowicz often calling Katherine Rydarowicz disparaging names and complaining about her behavior while also saying in the same text that he loves her.

Just before she was killed, Francis Rydarowicz made arrangements to meet her husband at the hotel to pick up some of her things, some mail and a part for her car which was stuck at a repair shop because she didn’t have the money to get it fixed.

The two also haggled over her wedding ring, with Francis Rydarowicz saying he wanted her to return it because he wanted it to remember her by.

“I want to be buried with that ring on my finger,” he wrote.

Katherine Rydarowicz replied that she did not know where the ring was.

She also promised to meet him alone because he told her he could not bear to see her with another man. A witness testified Tuesday he drove Katherine Rydarowicz to the meeting, but he waited for her across the street.

