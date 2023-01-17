YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asked a judge to revoke the bond of a Sebring woman accused of stealing $3,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Smith Township.

Tiffany Stine, 21, was wanted for the Jan. 9 theft of jewelry and other items, including a bank card, at a home in the 9100 block of Martin Road.

Stine had been free on a recognizance bond since her Aug. 30 arraignment in common pleas court after she was indicted by a grand jury on unrelated charges of misuse of credit cards and telecommunications fraud, both fifth degree felonies; and attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony.

Stine was taken into custody Monday by Austintown police on two fifth degree felony warrants for theft filed by Smith Township police.

A police report attached to the bond revocation motion before Judge John Durkin said a woman and her daughter called police to report several items taken from a car at her home.

Reports said the daughter told police Stine had stayed at her home the night before she took her to a relative’s house early Jan. 9. The daughter told police she noticed her bank card and a cash app card were missing from the car.

The mother told police she had a bag of jewelry in the house that was missing. Stine was seen on video from a doorbell camera taking the bag from the house to the car, reports said and was also noticed trying to cover the cameras.

Reports said Stine denied through text messages taking anything.

Police went to her home in Sebring, but she was not there, reports said.

Stine was taken into custody about 7:10 p.m. at a drug treatment facility on state Route 46 after police were called there for an unrelated crime and they discovered she was wanted on warrants from Smith police.