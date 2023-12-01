YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to revoke the bond of a man accused of kidnapping a woman because they say he broke an order barring him from contacting her after a pretrial hearing in the case.

In a motion filed today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews said that the defendant, Adalberto Morales Cintron, 38, of Youngstown, texted the victim in the case Thursday 25 times, called her nine times and left two voicemails.

Morales Cintron had been free on $12,500 bond he posted after his July 22 arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman for a July 20 attack on a woman in a Southern Boulevard apartment. One of the conditions of his bond was that he was to have no contact with the victim in his case.

A grand jury on September 14 indicted Morales Cintron on charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; strangulation, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Thursday was the first pretrial in the case of Morales Cintron, which was held. Afterwards, he is accused of sending the texts and calling the victim, Andrews wrote in her motion.

Court records show the next court date in the case is set for Jan. 26.

A police report attached to Andrews’ motion says that an officer was called about 7:20 p.m. Thursday to meet the victim in front of the Boardman police station on Market Street. Reports said the victim told police she had received messages from Morales Cintron before Thursday but did not have them saved.

The messages the victim had saved from Thursday began at 11:50 a.m., reports said. There were no threats of violence in any of the messages, reports said.