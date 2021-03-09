Prosecutor says Columbiana Co. ‘isn’t open for business’ when it comes to drug activity

(WYTV) – At the end of February, the Columbiana County Drug Task Force made three drug raids in one week. It’s something the new county prosecutor is trying to be more aggressive about.

Vito Abruzzino has been the Columbiana County prosecutor for only two months. We asked him when he was running for office about the drug issue in the county. Today, he answered the same way as he did back in late 2020.

“As far as the drugs go, I would say that it’s just that Columbiana County isn’t open for business for this type of stuff. Not that it ever was,” Abruzzino said.

When the drug task force wants to conduct a raid, they need to bring a warrant to Abruzzino’s office. He then provides them with legal advice before it goes to a judge.

“But those warrants are usually, the case of the drug task force, a situation where they’ve been working a case for months, if not years,” Abruzzino said.

Sheriff Brian McLaughlin has worked on the drug task force. Abruzzino says both of them have similar initiatives.

“Well, I think we both really agree. You have a lot of drugs in the community, you have a lot of crime in the community because people have got to come up with ways to pay for drugs and pay for their problem,” Abruzzino said.

Punishments for people who do get convicted depend on each individual case.

“Intent to distribute or was there trafficking specification, was there weapons involved, what’s the weight of the narcotic, what is the narcotic, is it something that would be classified as personal use?” Abruzzino said.

Having the drugs tested also takes time. In some cases, there are backlogs at the labs, but Abruzzino wants to help speed up the process.

“The potential to use outside, certified labs. Of course, those are going to be expensive, so you have to write the grants to get those in to send out to certified labs,” Abruzzino said.

Abruzzino credits many of the people around him for helping with these recent raids.

“We just have some new ideas and want to be aggressive, want to show that we have a strong return on investment for the voters who have put their trust in us,” Abruzzino said.