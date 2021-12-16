Prosecutor plans to run for Trumbull County judge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another candidate has announced plans to run for the seat now held by Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wyatt McKay.

Attorney Dawn Cantalamessa announced her plans to run Wednesday night.

Cantalamessa has served as a felony prosecutor for 20 years, completing more than 112 felony-level jury trials, including 13 death penalty trials and several cold case murder and rape cases.

She said her work in the pursuit of justice for the victims of violent crimes, as well as her being a mother, gives her a unique skill set to serve as judge.

Cantalamessa obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Akron in 1995 and achieved her juris doctorate from Ohio Northern University in 2000.

Cantalamessa was working as an assistant prosecutor for Mahoning County prosecutor Paul Gains but resigned earlier this year after she was placed on administrative leave following her dismissal from a murder case. Judge John Durkin dismissed her from prosecuting the case after the defense attorney claimed she did not provide an important video to his team in “a timely fashion.”

She is now working as an assistant prosecutor in Ashtabula County.

At this time, she is facing former Sen. Sean O’Brien, who also announced his plans to run on Wednesday.

Judge McKay isn’t able to run again because of his age.