(WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is opposing the parole of a man who’s been convicted of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and more.

In 1979, Amos Hughley was convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Ernest Hargrave. Hughley was sentenced to 4 – 25 years in prison and was released on parole in 1983.

Then, in May of 1983, Hughley along with an accomplice entered a local bar with guns and robbed the bar and the customers. Later that month, Hughley would rob another liquor establishment, this time firing his gun and shooting a customer.

After being convicted of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and gun specification charges, Hughley would receive a 72 – 115 year sentence. An appellate court would later change that sentence to 21 – 115 years in prison.

“It turns out inmate Hughley apparently was busy and creative in prison and made or obtained a makeshift knife. Unfortunately for fellow inmate Kevin Adams, it was not a good thing – Amos Hughley stabbed him in the hand with it,” Watkins stated in a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority about the 1993 incident.

Watkins also states that when a correction officer attempted to intervene, Hughley attempted to stab him as well.

However, despite this incident, in which Hughley was convicted of two counts of felonious assault, in March of 2002, Hughley was once again released from prison on parole.

“Does anything stop him from committing more crime and harm to others? NO!” Watkins states.

Less than six months after his release, Hughley would rob the First Place Bank in Warren. In January 2003, he would plead guilty to various aggravated felonies. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Now, Hughley is once again up for parole and Watkins is opposed to it.

“In my count, Hughley, with good time credit, should still face approximately 95 more years in prison,” Watkins stated. “Every time he has been released from jail or prison since the 1970s, he has only harmed more people. It is time to stop such coddling and finally require Hughley to serve out the remainder of his lawfully given sentences of 1978, 1983 and 2002 totaling 140 years.”