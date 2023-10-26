YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Prosecutor Gina DeGenova filed objections urging the Ohio Parole Board to deny parole to an inmate who was convicted of the aggravated murder of a Mahoning County reserve deputy sheriff.

Inmate John Glenn was originally sentenced to death for the killing of John “Sonny” Litch, Jr. on October 22, 1981. The death sentence was overturned on appeal and he received a sentence of 30 years to life.

According to a news release from DeGenova’s office, Deputy Litch was assigned the task of transporting Glenn’s half-brother, Robert Glenn, from the Mahoning County Jail to a medical appointment and then back to jail. John Glenn devised a plan for Robert to escape during his medical transport.

While he was on the way there, Deputy Litch stopped his vehicle at a traffic light when his car was struck from behind by another vehicle. After being struck, Litch exited his own squad car and started to walk toward the car that hit him.

As Litch approached the door of the other car, the prosecutor said he was ambushed by John Glenn, who shot him at point-blank range.

While Litch lay dying in the street, Robert Glenn left Litch’s cruiser and entered his brother’s vehicle and they drove off.

DeGenova objects to John Glenn’s release, arguing that no circumstances justify his release now or in the future. She said bringing Glenn back into society would not further the interest of justice nor be consistent with the welfare and security of society.

“Defendant Glenn’s callous and senseless act deprived Deputy Litch of a lifetime of memories with his family and future grandchildren for whom he would never meet,” DeGenova said.

The Ohio Parole Board will make its decision on parole in November.