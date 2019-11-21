Prosecutor: More charges in starvation, beating death of Mercer County boy

The Mercer County coroner called it the worst case of abuse he's seen in his 36-year career

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – A Mercer County father accused of killing his own son learned prosecutors filed more charges against him and his roommate in court Wednesday.

Antonio Gonzalez remains behind bars, charged with homicide in the starvation, beating and murder of his 14-year-old son.

Among a handful of other charges, Gonzalez is now charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors also filed more charges against Gonzalez’s roommate, Paul Bacorn. He now faces charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Charges against Bacorn now match those against Gonzalez.

Children Services has custody of Gonzalez’s other child.

Both Gonzalez and Bacorn are due back in court on December 11.