WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trumbull County prosecutor Dennis Watkins is fighting the parole of a man who murdered two teenage girls in 1997.

Reports said that Richard Anderson Jr., 44, savagely killed two young female victims when he was 19 years old in what the prosecutor called “a sexual frenzy.”

Reports said that Anderson’s first murder victim was Charity Agee, 18 and that his second victim was Wendie Clay, 16. Agee’s body was found in McDonald and Clay’s body was discovered by Anderson’s father at his home in Liberty Township.

Police say Anderson tried to conceal the crimes by placing both victims in garbage bags and trying to hide them.

Anderson is serving a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Watkins noted in his request that Anderson has been found guilty in 34 infractions while in prison including incidents involving, drugs, theft, sex and insubordination.

Reports said that Anderson was denied parole previously in 2012 in his first eligibility hearing. His continued hearing is scheduled for April 2022.