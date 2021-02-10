Prosecutor explains why charges weren’t filed against Boardman teacher’s aide

"We just don't see where this rises to a criminal level under these circumstances," Paul Gains said

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains explained why charges were not filed against a Boardman teacher’s aide accused of stapling a note to the head or hair of a student with special needs.

“We just don’t see where this rises to a criminal level under these circumstances,” he said. “That is the decision of the police department, the school authorities and several prosecutors who have reviewed and discussed this incident. At this point, we don’t see where there was any assault, an intent to cause any harm to this child.”

The teacher’s aide was reprimanded by Boardman Schools.