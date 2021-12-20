Prosecution moving forward with 2009 murder, former cold case in Smith Twp.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has an update on a cold case with local ties.

They had a press conference in the last two hours. Authorities just recently arrested the suspect in a murder from 2009.

That’s when 17-year old Glenna White disappeared from Smith Township in Mahoning County.

Prosecutors say Robert Moore was the last person to see her alive.

Relatives reported seeing him covered in blood and mud.

On Friday, U.S. Marshals arrested him in Alliance.

White’s body was never found, but the Mahoning County prosecutor says the case will go forward.