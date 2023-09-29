(WKBN)- Trumbull County First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker is running for Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge, according to a press release.

Becker filed a petition Wednesday with the Trumbull County Board of Elections to run for the seat currently held by Andrew Logan.

Logan is not able to run for reelection due to age restrictions within Ohio law.

Becker has been First Assistant in the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office since 2010 after being promoted from Senior Trial Lawyer.

“There are a number of reasons why so many judges have come from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office. As assistant prosecutors, we are consistently in the courthouse more than most attorneys. That presence makes us uniquely familiar with the procedures, law, and decorum in the courts. My decades of experience provide an important perspective in handling cases, dealing with witnesses, victims, defense counsel, and the judges,” Becker said.

Becker said he looks forward to continuing to protect victims and families in Trumbull County and believes his time working for Dennis Watkins will be invaluable in serving Trumbull County as a judge at the Common Pleas Court level.