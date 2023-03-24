YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Senate Minority Leader is behind a bill that could raise rents in Ohio.

Senate Bill 76 wants to levy a tax on certain high-volume landlords. It would tax any landlord that owns fifty or more houses in a single county.

The tax is $1,500 a month for each house.

Landlords feel they’re being targeted, despite the work they’ve done revitalizing properties.

“I really couldn’t tell you what they were thinking and what their intent was. But I could tell you there’s a lot of unintended consequences with it and has not been thought out thoroughly,” said Sherry DeMar, a local property owner.

The Senate Bill as it’s written would divide the revenue from the new tax between a low and moderate-income housing trust fund, and the local government fund.