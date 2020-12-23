Property owners say scrappers are creating dangerous conditions in houses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The missing water tank leading to a house explosion in Youngstown is resonating with landlords and property managers across the Valley.

Adam Jenyk showed up to do work on a property in Warren earlier this month. He opened the door, smelled gas and saw the water tank had been stolen. He immediately left the property.

He was told there was a month’s worth of gas in the home. Luckily, nothing sparked it.

Jenyk also had $8,000 in tools stolen. He feels it’s a serious problem.

“It’s all the time. It is literally all the time. I had properties where we’ve had to think about hiring squatters to sit in our own properties because the second someone moves out or gets evicted, it’s like the radar goes up and the scrappers come and they don’t care,” he said.

Jenyk figures the thieves get $40 for scrapping the water tank and maybe $3 in copper pipe, while others risk their lives when they show up to the property.

Investigators say a hot water tank was missing from the house in Youngstown that exploded. They say that could have caused a build up of gas that ignited when a light switch was turned on.