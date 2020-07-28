Property of closed Canfield motel sold during Monday auction

The Canfield Colonial Motel was forced to close back in March due to multiple violations

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Colonial Motel on Route 224 was sold at an auction earlier Monday evening.

It was sold for $160,000. The Mahoning County Auditor had it valued at $240,000.

The Canfield Colonial Motel was forced to close back in March due to multiple violations, including housing, safety and fire code violations.

In January, the motel’s state license to operate expired.

The new owner did not want to discuss his plans for the property until the deal is finalized, which as to be approved by the courts.