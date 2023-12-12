YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next week, Youngstown City Council will be asked to approve three incentives to assist residents and landlords with home improvements and home buyer assistance.

The incentives would use $10 million of American Rescue Plan money.

One program is called At Home in Youngstown. It is $5 million for down payments, closing costs and low-interest loans for people buying homes.

The Residential Facade Program is $3 million of matching money for exterior improvements.

Then, there would be $2 million for the Landlord Revolving Loan Fund Program to renovate rental properties.