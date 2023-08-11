FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Four people were taken to hospitals to be treated for burns after a propane tank explosion in northern Trumbull County Friday afternoon.



It happened around 5:11 p.m. in the 5400 block of Clark Road in Farmington Township.

Three of the victims were taken to local hospitals, while one was flown to a Cleveland-area hospital for treatment.

Farmington Fire Chief Jon Bland said it originated from a modified cooking trailer at a private residence. Bland said the explosion remains under investigation, but firefighters believe a malfunctioning gas line lead to the explosion.

In addition to Farmington, firefighters from Bristol, Mesopotamia, Southington, Bloomfield, Champion, Parkman, Troy and Middlefield all responded to the scene. The state fire marshals office will be assisting with the investigation.