Prominent local Republican files to run against Youngstown mayor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the area’s most prominent female Republicans has filed to run against Tito Brown in the Youngstown mayor’s race this year.

Republican Tracey Winbush confirmed her plans to run against Brown to WKBN on Tuesday morning.

She’s the host of Tracey and Friends talk radio show and has held leadership positions within the county’s Republican Party.

Brown, the incumbent, also filed for reelection on Tuesday.

Winbush said she wants to help the city grow and attract more people.

“Youngstown has some of the most incredible foundations that we could ever ask for. We just have to bring it and cultivate it and bring it up together,” she said. “This is not about politics. This is about people. It’s not about race. This is about community. We have one thing in common, and that’s one another.”

Winbush said this is her second time running for Youngstown mayor. Her first was about 20 years ago.