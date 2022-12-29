NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A historical house once owned by the “Hot Dog King” Harry Stevens has burned to the ground after crews were called to the area following reports of an explosion.

The house at 1210 Robbins Avenue is completely destroyed.

The residence was originally built by George Robbins and his wife. Harry Stevens, known as the “Hot Dog King,” bought the house in 1911 and his only daughter, Annie Stevens Rose, lived in it for many years, according to the Niles Historical Society’s website.

Courtesy: Stacie Martz

Courtesy: Stacie Martz

Courtesy: Stacie Martz

Courtesy: Stacie Martz

Courtesy: Stacie Martz

Courtesy: Stacie Martz

Courtesy: Stacie Martz

Courtesy: Stacie Martz

Courtesy: Alisha Webber

Courtesy: Alisha Webber

Courtesy: Alisha Webber

Courtesy: Alisha Webber

Courtesy: Alisha Webber

Courtesy: Alisha Webber

Courtesy: Alisha Webber

WKBN

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and their house shook from about a block away.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire. Niles’ fire chief said the fire does not seem to be suspicious.

“There were reports of a loud explosion. Obviously, with glass around the house, it looks that way,” said Niles Fire Chief John Stevens. “Upon arrival, it had fire showing from the whole structure, so it was fully involved, partial collapse already.”

The house was just sold in November for $83,500, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s website. Neighbors said the owners had been renovating the house prior to the explosion.

“Thankfully, no one was home. Houses can be replaced, but this house means a lot to Niles’ history, and it’s just like, I’m heartbroken over the loss of this house,” said neighbor Debbie Whetstone.