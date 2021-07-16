Changes coming near busy carp viewing area at Pymatuning State Park

LINVESVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A project is underway to upgrade and expand a multi-purpose trail near the spillway in Pymatuning State Park.

Work includes resurfacing the existing Pymatuning Spillway Trail from Fries Road to just past the Spillway Overlook to Hartstown Road.

The area is a popular spot for people to view the hundreds of large carp that gather near the spillway.

A new section of trail will be constructed from Hartstown Road to South Chestnut Street in Linesville Borough.

When the project is complete, the trail will be increased from just over one mile to more than three miles long.

The project will also include the relocation and repurposing of the historic Messerall Truss Bridge. It will be removed and dismantled at its current location in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, rehabilitated at a workshop, and reassembled with a wooden deck at Pymatuning State Park. In its new location, the bridge will carry the multi-use trail over Linesville Creek.

Work is expected to start July 26, 2021, weather permitting, and will be completed in the summer of 2022.