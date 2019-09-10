Project to renovate Mill Creek’s Ford Nature Center gets big financial boost

The project received a $300,000 donation Monday night from the Michael Kusalaba Fund

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The renovation to an important landmark inside Mill Creek Park got a little closer to reality Monday evening.

Almost five years ago, Mill Creek MetroParks announced plans to renovate the Ford Nature Center.

The project received a $300,000 donation Monday night from the Michael Kusalaba Fund.

The donation was approved by a unanimous vote.

A plaza attached to the rear of the new center will be named the Michael Kusalaba Plaza.

The total cost of the project is $3 million.

No dates were announced for the start of the Ford Nature Center renovation.