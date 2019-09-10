Project to renovate Mill Creek’s Ford Nature Center gets big financial boost

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The renovation to an important landmark inside Mill Creek Park got a little closer to reality Monday evening.
Almost five years ago, Mill Creek MetroParks announced plans to renovate the Ford Nature Center.
The project received a $300,000 donation Monday night from the Michael Kusalaba Fund.
The donation was approved by a unanimous vote.
A plaza attached to the rear of the new center will be named the Michael Kusalaba Plaza.
The total cost of the project is $3 million.
No dates were announced for the start of the Ford Nature Center renovation.