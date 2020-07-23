Project to preserve Orangeville Road bridge in Hermitage to begin August

A detour route will be posted using Buckeye Road and Route 718, and it is expected to be in place for nine weeks

OIL CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Work will begin soon to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Orangeville Road over to Towel Works Run in Hermitage in Mercer County.

Work on the bridge, which is located on Orangeville Road (Route 3019) between Route 718 and Buckeye Road near the Ohio state line, is expected to start August 10, weather permitting.

The project will include the superstructure replacement, new abutment caps, approach roadway work and guiderail improvements.

A detour route will be posted using Buckeye Road and Route 718. It is expected to be in place for nine weeks.

Drivers may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers and should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by October 23.

The existing bridge was built in 1957. It is classified as poor condition and has a posted weight limit of 20 tons. Approximately 325 vehicles a day use the bridge on average.

The contractor is JET Excavating Co. from New Middletown, Ohio. The contract cost is $457,582, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.