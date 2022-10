BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A construction project is shutting down a recreation area at Mosquito Creek Dam.

The Lakeview Recreation Area on Warren Meadville Road (Route 305) in Bazetta Township is closed until further notice.

Heavy equipment and large trucks are being used to bring in materials that will provide erosion protection for the dam, which was built in 1943.

Work is expected to continue through December.