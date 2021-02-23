Project begins to create building for Trumbull County vaccine site

The main use, at first, will be for vaccinations

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County is ramping up its efforts to fight COVID-19.

Funding was approved for a new building at the fairgrounds to use for pandemic purposes.

Tuesday, there were stakes in the ground to show where it will go, near the grandstand.

The money will come from the federal CARES Act .

The main use, at first, will be for vaccinations. It will also be used to distribute food and supplies.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan and Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda were at Tuesday morning’s announcement.