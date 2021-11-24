Project addressing Boardman’s flooding issues gets extra funding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A project planned for Boardman to help stop flooding received some extra money on Wednesday.

The project is known as the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park and will be built on the Market Street School site.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that $300,000 from the state’s H2Ohio program will go toward the park, through the ABC Water District.

The program specifically funds wetland projects. The Forest Lawn project will cost $3 million — 60 percent of which is already funded through various grants (including $1 million from Mahoning County ARP money and $500,000 from Ohio’s capital improvement budget).

According to Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree, they’ve also applied for a $600,000 Clean Ohio Act Grant and an $800,000 FEMA Disaster Mitigation Grant.

ABC Water District took out a loan to get the project started and could pay it back through fees charged to water users in Boardman and Canfield. But Loree is hoping to get all the grants, so it won’t cost the ABC Water District anything.

Loree says demolition of Market Street School will happen in the spring, with the construction of the stormwater park “to go full bore after that.”