COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been 110 years since the RMS Titanic sank to the bottom of the icy Atlantic.

Friday, the Columbiana Library and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society taught several people about area residents who were aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic in both First and Third class.

They shared their stories, struggles and sacrifices on the ship.

The founder of Joy Cone in Hermitage was on the Titanic with her husband. Also, George Wick from Youngstown was on the voyage.

It took two hours and 40 minutes for the Titanic to sink after hitting an iceberg.

The Titanic still lies over two-and-a-half miles underwater off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.