GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College Political Science Professor Michael Coulter shared his thoughts with us about the debate Tuesday night between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz.

Coulter said both sides will find things to use in campaign ads between now and November 8, but he predicts, in the end, the debate may not have much of an impact on the final results.

“State-level races don’t matter very much. We have almost no evidence of a debate for governor or senator of some states making any difference, but that’s only the pattern until that changes, and this could be one of them,” he said.

Coulter says with the race being considered a toss-up in many of the polls, it may be a few days after November 8 that all of the ballots can be counted and unofficial results can be released.