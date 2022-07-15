WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Farmers Market is making fresh produce more affordable.

The Produce Perks program will be distributing a coupon booklet to qualified shoppers at the Warren Farmers Market on Tuesday, July 19 which will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to SNAP customers to spend on fruits and vegetables.

The program is designed to help SNAP recipients stretch their food dollars.

The Warren Farmers Market is located at 3030 Mahoning Ave. NW, above the Warren Community Amphitheatre. The market is open every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In Ohio, 1.4 million people rely on federal benefits to purchase food each month. Produce Perks is a statewide program working with over 100 farmers markets, farm stands and community-supported agriculture programs to offer fresh, affordable produce.