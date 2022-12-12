TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A hero’s goodbye for Trumbull County K-9 Deputy Lord.

Lord lost his battle with cancer Monday.

Other deputies, along with officers from other nearby departments in Trumbull County and the Ohio State Highway Patrol escorted Lord for his final ride.

Lord, a German Shorthaired Pointer, joined the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. He was assigned to the TAG Drug Task Force where he used his nose to help deputies find drugs.

In a Facebook post, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office wrote they are heartbroken and that Lord served his community well.