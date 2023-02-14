(WKBN) – The wrestling world is mourning the loss of a longtime promoter who has died.

According to multiple reports, Jerry Jarrett passed away at the age of 80.

The WWE released a statement on Twitter:

“WWE is saddened to learn that Jerry Jarrett has passed away at age 80. WWE extends its condolences to Jarrett’s family, friends and fans.” -WWE on Twitter

Jerry founded the Memphis-based Continental Wrestling Association in 1977 and operated the company with star wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler. The company later became the United States Wrestling Association before it ceased operations in 1997.

In 2002, Jerry founded NWA/TNA IMPACT with his son Jeff Jarrett. Jeff is a wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling. Jeff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

One of Jerry’s final national television appearances was this past fall on the Vice TV network. He was on an episode of the Tales of the Territories series that was produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Jerry told stories about his time operating the Memphis territory.

Jeff revealed on Tuesday’s My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast that his father was battling esophagus cancer. Jeff has not yet released a statement.