WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, more people plan to gather in reaction to the reversal of Roe V. Wade.

It gave the right back to the states to decide whether or not to allow access to abortions. Ohio immediately set its heartbeat bill into action.

The day of the ruling people gathered to protest in Youngstown. Now, a march toward pro-abortion rights is taking place in Warren Sunday afternoon.



Emotions on the topic are still just as strong as organizers prepared for Sunday’s march.

“I have a daughter and I want her to have as much, if not more rights than I’ve had,” said Rebecca Norman, the organizer of the protest.

Norman says that they expect a large turnout because they waited to have the protest.

She says there is strength in numbers.

The event is co-sponsored by the Mahoning/Trumbull Democratic Women’s Caucus and the Trumbull County Democratic Party.

Today the democratic candidate for Lt. Governor, Cheryl Stephens, is expected to speak.

The march will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in courthouse square.