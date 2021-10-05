Prizes, health screenings and COVID/Flu shots at free health fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA in Youngstown is hosting a free health fair next week.

The event is scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the YWCA in downtown Youngstown.

The health fair is hosted in partnership with the Youngstown Health Department.

The event is free and open to the public. It will include health screenings, flu and COVID-19 vaccines, pneumonia shots, prize raffles and vendors.

An additional shot clinic is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. that same day.

More information about health screenings can be found on the YMCA website.

