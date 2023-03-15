EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Big Pine Consultants out of Pittsburgh says despite the all-clear from the EPA, They were skeptical of testing in East Palestine.

The president of the environmental firm Justin Johnston says he’s been in the village since the controlled burn. He says his tests have discovered low levels of six possible carcinogens that the EPA did not detect.

According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, there is no safe level for exposure to these types of chemicals. Some chemicals may have been at the site before the derailment.

“These are carcinogens, so they are not to be an immediate impact. You’re not going to see fish kills. You are going to see hot spots for cancer, whether that’s in wildlife or if it ends up in people that’s the bigger question. And you’re not going to see that answer right away,’ Johnston said.

The EPA is testing for chemicals that were onboard the train and also for dioxins. They have repeatedly announced that they have not found any levels of chemicals that are at unsafe levels.

NewsNation reached out to the Ohio EPA for comment. They said they would not comment specifically on these samples.