FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A prisoner is back in custody after escaping from jail last week.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police press release, Chad McCormick, 48, was out of Mercer County Jail on a work release but failed to return to the jail at his designated time on Thursday, November 24.

On Thursday, police from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department found McCormick at Sharon Regional Hospital on Thursday, December 1. He was taken back to Mercer County Jail.

McCormick was charged with felony escape. First News is looking into what McCormick’s initial charges were.