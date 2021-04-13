Primanti Bros. looking to hire over 500 employees in Ohio and Pennsylvania

A hiring event will take place at locations across five states this Thursday

(WKBN) – Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar will hold a hiring event across multiple states for over 500 open positions.

The event will take place this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at locations across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Michigan. Visit the restaurant’s website to find your nearest location for an application.

These new “players” will serve the restaurant’s loyal “fans.”

The in-person hiring event is for hourly and salaried management positions.

Hourly positions will receive a sign-on bonus after 30 days of work and then another after 60 days.

Primanti Bros. says it offers competitive wages, health benefits, paid PTO, flexible scheduling for full- or part-time positions, a fun environment with free meals and career growth.