Primanti Bros. honors area teachers with September deal

(WYTV) – On Monday, Primanti Bros. Restaurants and Bar announced its commitment to teachers with a special offer that provides sandwiches to teachers for the entire month of September.

All customers have to do is buy an Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwich during September and Primanti Bros. will take care of the rest.

The offer is available for dine-in at any Primanti Bros. location or though online or mobile orders through the Primanti Bros. FanFare Rewards App using code LOVETEACHERS at checkout.

“We are honored to be partnering with our customers to say thank you to all the teachers – whether they are heading back to the classroom or instructing from home – to do one of the most important jobs in the country: teaching our kids,” said Adam Golomb, spokesperson, Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar. “Just buy a sandwich and Primanti Bros. will give one to a deserving teacher. I mean, a Cap and Cheese tops an apple any day, right?”

Across all of its locations, Primanti Bros. expects to donate thousands of Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwiches to teachers during the month of September.