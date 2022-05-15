YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Pride Youngstown is back after a two year hiatus because of COVID.

They’ll be celebrating for their 12th annual Pride festival down at the Youngstown Amphitheater June 25 starting at noon until 9 p.m.

It’s a free family event. They’ll have food, music, entertainment, venders, community resources and more.

But this event is about more than just having a good time and wearing bright colors.

“When you put a face on something it’s much harder to hate,” said Pride Youngstown board member Carlos Rivera.

“The community was oppressed and it was shameful to be out and so that’s how pride began, now it’s both a social community and political event where we can spread information about what’s going on, we can talk about legislation,” said Pride Youngstown board member Kim Akins.

Pride Youngstown is still looking for people to be involved.

This Pride festival will be second one hosted in the Valley this year. The other — Pride in the Valley– is sponsored by Full Spectrum and will be in Warren June 18.