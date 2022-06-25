YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The LGBTQ+ community celebrated Pride Youngstown for the first time since 2019.

Attendees commented on the issues currently facing the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think it depends who you’re talking to because there’s so many of us,” said Remy Black with the Central Outreach Wellness Center.

The LGBTQ+ community is a diverse group of people from all races and of ages, but many believe one the biggest obstacles is acceptance and visibility.

“People who don’t want to open up their mind to being different and actually being accepting of others,” said participant Storm Lloyd.

“I think the biggest issue affecting the community is the fact that there is whatsoever no representation,” said entertainer Luna.

Other people say it’s lack of health care and education.

“I think it’s the attacks on the youth, especially by the government, they’re trying to say they can’t have healthcare that would make them more comfortable in their skin,” said participant Cindy Corey.

Most people we spoke to are worried about what else could happen since Roe v. Wade was struck down.

“Justice Thomas has stated that he thinks that the courts should investigate or look at or research gay marriage,” said participant Rev. Monica Beasley-Martin.

“Everybody is afraid they’re going to take away the gay marriage,” said participant John Vivo.

“A lot of times we think of these an attack on women but I like to remind people that trans people and nonbinary people also exist and are affected by these things too,” Black said.