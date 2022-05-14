WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Pride in the Valley is coming up this June in Warren. It’s June 18 at Courthouse Square.

They’ll kick off with a parade at noon and continue until 8 p.m. There will be venders, games, free health screenings, bands, drag shows, food and more.

Penguin City Brewing, Dope Winery and Absolut Vodka are sponsoring the beer garden. This is a free family friendly event.

“There’s a lot of controversy going down in Florida and Texas and different parts of the country with the “Don’t say Gay” bill and it’s important that we show our pride and inclusiveness to the world — that we’re not going to back down and we’re not going to stop being who we are,” said Full Spectrum Community Outreach Center founder Tim Bortner.

Pride in the Valley is hosted by Full Spectrum Community Outreach. They are still looking for sponsors.

The official after party will be at Club Switch in Youngstown. Doors open at 7 p.m.