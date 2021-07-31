Pride in the Valley kicks off in downtown Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pride in the Valley was in full effect Saturday in downtown Warren.

Full Spectrum Community Outreach held the event at Courthouse Square.

There were vendors, live performances, food trucks and some carnival attractions. Mask wearing and social distancing was also enforced.

Pride in the Valley has been an annual event since 2019.

It was created to “celebrate the promise of the future while resonating with the message of the past.”

“Gives us a chance to be out here on our own. Us. Without any walls, or hiding or curtains,” said Lake Milton resident Tiziano Smallwood.

“It’s a good turn out to sit there and actually come out and support LGBT and their partners,” said Youngstown resident Bryan Nipper.

The festival started at noon and ends at 8 p.m.