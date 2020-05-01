Pride in the Valley festival canceled due to virus pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Full Spectrum Community Outreach announced on Friday that their Pride in the Valley festival will be canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The center’s board of directors released the following statement about the cancellation:

It is with a heavy heart, abundant caution and concern for our attendees and vendors that we announce Pride in the Valley is effectively canceled this year. We took the time to see if it was a feasible option later in the season, but we have not seen the needed increase in vendors or sponsors since March. We also do not expect a large influx due to the economic woes this crisis has caused. That, paired with the unknown of when large gatherings will be truly safe, renders it impossible to provide a Pride worthy of the individuals in our community this year. We will be shifting our focus to planning a bigger and better festival for you all next summer! We will be contacting those who already registered to be a vendor, volunteer, sponsor, parade participant and/or entertainer directly this coming week.”

Since the festival is the organization’s largest fundraiser, they are asking for business and public support to help maintain the Mahoning Valley’s LGBTQIA+ resource center.

For more information, visit their website.