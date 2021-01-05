President Trump sends letter of condolence to wife of Warren firefighter

Michelle Beauchene, the wife of Lt. Don Beauchene, shared the letter with WYTV News

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – President Donald Trump sent a letter of condolence to the family of a Warren firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications.

Michelle Beauchene, the wife of Lt. Don Beauchene, shared the letter with WYTV News.

The letter said in part:

I was saddened to hear of the loss of your beloved husband Lieutenant Donald J. Beauchene and send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family. President Donald J. Trump

Don Beauchene passed away in November from complications with COVID-19, just one week after he received his diagnosis.

The letter from the President went on to say:

Our Nation depends on the bravery and selflessness of patriots like Don. Throughout his service with the Warren Fire Department, and as a testament to his admirable character, he protested his community with unwavering devotion and steadfast commitment. He will always be remembered for his deep faith, respected leadership, immense love for his family, and dedication to helping others. President Donald J. Trump

More headlines from WKBN.com: