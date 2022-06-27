CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell girl had a message for the President, but she’s too young for social media. So, she found a different way to reach him and the president responded.

Bella Mercer is very close with her father. As soon as President Biden took office, she wrote him a letter.

“I asked Joe if he could hire my dad to be on his team with him,” Bella said.

The 10-year-old’s letter covered the front and back of a piece of paper. She just got a return letter from the President.

President Biden wrote back saying, “Thank you for sharing your thoughts with me. Vice President Harris and I love hearing from students.”

Bella wants to see her father get better. Corey has Functional Movement Disorder (FMD), which causes involuntary movements, and even drop attacks. He’s written three presidents about health care issues, but Biden hasn’t answered him yet.

“Proud, because our girls can make a difference and knowing it was about me for my condition,” Corey said.

Corey favors medical cannabis to help with his intense migraines from a benign brain cyst and believes others could benefit, too, if regulations were relaxed.

“And if it helps me with my severe migraines, with the pain and the pressure, how else can it help the average person with arthritis?” Corey asked.

Bella is going into fifth grade and is in Campbell’s gifted education program. One part of the president’s letter stuck out to her.

“I urge you to remain curious, creative and fearless. Students like you are the future of our great nation,” Biden wrote.

“He’s saying about how kids at my age would be able to change the future and make history,” Bella said.

The final words in the letter from the president were “keep challenging yourself. And be kind.”

Bella said the letter was one of her top three highlights ever.