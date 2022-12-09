LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Joe Biden issued a statement Friday about workers at Ultium Cells in Lordstown unionizing.

Biden congratulated the newest members of the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) at Ultium saying “American and union workers can and will lead the world in manufacturing once again.”

Ultium Cells workers voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining the UAW union.

Biden went on to say that union workers built the middle class in America

Congratulations to the newest members of the United Auto Workers at the Ultium Cells LLC EV battery plant in Warren, Ohio. I ran for President to rebuild the middle class. The middle class built America – and unions built the middle class. My economic plan is creating good-paying jobs that you can raise a family on – many that don’t require a college degree – and provide the free and fair choice to join a union. By rebuilding our infrastructure and our manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries and semi-conductors, these jobs will bring our supply chains back home and tackle the climate crisis at the same time. In my administration, American and union workers can and will lead the world in manufacturing once again. President Joe Biden

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, also issued a statement Friday saying that Ultium Cells, along with other businesses in Lordstown have created new opportunities for the Valley