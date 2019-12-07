Presents for Paws event raises money for local animal charities

The money will be split up among three charities -- Never Muzzled, Friends of Fido and Falcon Animal Rescue

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Lordstown tavern hosted a raffle and fundraiser Friday night to benefit a handful of animal-related charities.

Ross’s Eatery and Pub hosted a Chinese raffle and 50/50 drawing to raise money during its Presents for Paws event.

The food store space was filled with prizes to win, donated by organizations from around the Valley.

A number of charities also set up shop to sell some of their goods to the public.

Amanda Ligouri, the co-founder of Never Muzzled, said she is proud to see the local community come out and support her cause.

“It means a lot that the community will get involved and we get recognized for things like that,” Ligouri said. “It’s awesome that we can come together as different groups and get fundraisers like this going. It’s nice. It kind of melts your heart.”

